Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $355,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,582,000 after purchasing an additional 181,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,228,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,638,000 after purchasing an additional 115,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.64. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.