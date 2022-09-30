River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 8,650 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $24,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Coerente Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 400,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 27.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Compass Point downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.