Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 38,294 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,294 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 702,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $80,808,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,141,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $37.80 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90.

