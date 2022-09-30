iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TKG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SIZE opened at $105.29 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $104.41 and a one year high of $139.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.23.

