Courier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $224,986,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TRV opened at $154.68 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TRV. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

