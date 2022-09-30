HNP Capital LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,523 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,378.57.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $55.18 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

