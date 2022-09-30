HNP Capital LLC Sells 26,838 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HNP Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,838 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

