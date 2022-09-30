Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,138 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 189,035 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.38 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

