HNP Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HNP Capital LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,623. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS opened at $150.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.29. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.77 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.