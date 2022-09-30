Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in APA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in APA by 94.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APA. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.94.

APA stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. APA Co. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

