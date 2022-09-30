HNP Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $96.24 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $116.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.73.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.