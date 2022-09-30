Nadler Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

GOOG opened at $98.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.31. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.52 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock worth $13,217,994 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

