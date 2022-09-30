Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.2 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

