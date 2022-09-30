Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Progressive by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,628,000 after purchasing an additional 164,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Progressive by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 478,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252,500 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $118.39 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 84.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.55.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

