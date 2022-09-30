Dearborn Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 10,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $80.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.