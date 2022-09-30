Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 211.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,488,000 after buying an additional 1,871,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after acquiring an additional 794,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 19.7% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $141.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.