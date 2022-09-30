Secure Asset Management LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 126.6% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Boeing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 7.2% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $125.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

