Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 240 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

