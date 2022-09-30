Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IVV opened at $364.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $361.18 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.70.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

