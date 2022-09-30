iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.0% of Next Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $364.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.70. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $361.18 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

