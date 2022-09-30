Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 700 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $189.46 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

