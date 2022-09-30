TCW Group Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KEY opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

