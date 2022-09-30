Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,583 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 126,625 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 151,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 93,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 212,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 35,710 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 337,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 322,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.