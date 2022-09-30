Dearborn Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $174.84 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.03 and a 200 day moving average of $173.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.57.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

