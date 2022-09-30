Courier Capital LLC Sells 5,967 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

