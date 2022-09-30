Dearborn Partners LLC Has $37.85 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,723 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.9 %

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Shares of COST opened at $478.98 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $525.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $518.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

