Courier Capital LLC Decreases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 224.7% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

