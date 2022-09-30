Courier Capital LLC Purchases 265 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VOT opened at $171.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.24. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

