Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Kellogg by 2.1% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kellogg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 49,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $3,707,281.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,091.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,170,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

