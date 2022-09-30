iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

