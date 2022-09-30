FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lifted by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

NYSE:FDX opened at $152.31 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.