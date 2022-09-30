QV Investors Inc. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,740 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 20,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of XOM opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day moving average of $89.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

