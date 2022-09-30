The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $307.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $128.26 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.