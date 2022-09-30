Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 305,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,839,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $128.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $128.26 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $1,929,285.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

