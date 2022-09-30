Dempze Nancy E Sells 3,281 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dempze Nancy E decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.5% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $128.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $307.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

