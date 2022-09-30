Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lessened by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 64,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Visa by 9.8% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of V opened at $180.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $340.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.83 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

