Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

