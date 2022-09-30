NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $34.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 0.72.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

