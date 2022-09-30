River Road Asset Management LLC Has $21.60 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,926 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $21,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 2.6 %

Target stock opened at $151.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

