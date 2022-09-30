23,225 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 17.5% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

GMRE opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $547.75 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

