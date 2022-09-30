Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOF. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 52.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 27,206 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

