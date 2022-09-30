Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 9,489 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,184.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 978.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Trading Down 8.4 %

Shopify stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

