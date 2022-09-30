Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of PSF opened at $18.06 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 39,323 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.