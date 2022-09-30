Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of PSF opened at $18.06 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
