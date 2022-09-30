FCF Advisors LLC Sells 6,371 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of -220.93 and a beta of 1.27. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

