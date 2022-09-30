River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,224 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Barrett Business Services worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBSI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,744,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 68.4% during the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $239,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,689.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $144,350.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $78.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $554.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.66. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.61. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

