River Road Asset Management LLC Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 385,825 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $14,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

