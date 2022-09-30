New England Research & Management Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.16. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

