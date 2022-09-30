River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 41,219 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,219 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Centene by 145.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $77.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.24.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

