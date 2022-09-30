Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

UTF stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

