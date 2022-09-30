Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares — Dividend of $1.07

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.0714 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $19.09 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,700,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

