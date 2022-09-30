Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Declares — Dividend of $1.07

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.0714 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $19.09 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP)
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.